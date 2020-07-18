× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth Ann McNally (nee Kruk), age 76 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away June 2, 2020 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. She was born July 10, 1943 in Valparaiso, Indiana to Tony and Irma Lois Kruk. She attended Gary, Indiana's Tolleston School and completed her last two years at Chesterton High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Don Roberts School of Hair Design, and was a hairdresser and later an instructor at the school.

On November 18, 1961, she married Francis (Frank) McNally and had a daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Ann. Preceding her in death were her loving husband Frank and daughter Cindy; her parents, Tony and Lois Kruk; and nephew Scott Hempenius.

Survivors include siblings: Betty (Cecil) Hempenius, IN; Richard (Carla) Kruk, AZ; and Tony Ray (Bonnie) Kruk, NV. Nieces and nephews include Kim (Jeffrey) Stanley, IA; Kelly Hempenius, IN; David Kruk, AZ; Daniel Kruk, MD; Kayt Kruk, NV; and Gwen (Adam) Wade, MD. She leaves behind great-nieces, great-nephews, numerous relatives and friends, and will be missed by all.