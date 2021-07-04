March 16, 1933 - June 25, 2021

GREENWOOD, IN - Ruth Ann Miller, 88, from Greenwood, IN passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born March 16, 1933 to Clarence and Mabel James in Lafayette, IN. She married Richard "Dick" Miller November 25, 1951. They moved to Highland, IN where she worked as the office manager at Goodman Dental Office for 28 years. After her retirement they split their time between Largo, FL and Bass Lake, IN. Ruth enjoyed her time with family, traveling, and playing cards (especially bridge). She moved to Greenwood Village South Greenwood, IN in 2016 to be closer to family. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 313, Fairmount, IN.

Survivors Include: two daughters: Pamela (Jerry) Davis, Greenwood, IN and Deborah (Hoot) Gipson, Upland, IN; two grandchildren: Dr. Matthew (Vanessa) Davis and Kathryn Nikou, both of Greenwood, IN; a sister Judy (Ron) Foster, Logansport, IN; three great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 50 years; and sisters Virginia Clark and Linda Bolechala.

The family will have a private burial service at a later date at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN.

A memorial contribution may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Ruth Miller.

Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.