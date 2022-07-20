Aug. 22, 1926 - July 13, 2022

VALPARAISO - Ruth Becker, age 95, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Ruth was born August 22, 1926 to the late Helmer and Lillian (Pernier) Christiansen in Hammond, IN.

She leaves behind her wonderful family; two daughters: Cheryl (Joe) Davis of Valparaiso, IN, Valerie Jakelski and her significant other, Ken Bruce of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Jennifer (James) Soper, Alyssa (Rob) Stephen, Kathleen (John) Lynn, Merrick Jakelski; great-grandchildren: Joshua McCarty, Zachary Flores, Jeffery Soper, Isabel Flores, Lily Farmer, Justin Soper, Cassidy Farmer, Chevelle Stephen, and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth is welcomed in to eternity by her husband, Ralph G. Becker; parents: Helmer and Lillian Christiansen; five sisters; and two brothers.

Ruth was a loving and devoted wife and mother. For her, family was first. She loved to travel, dance, and could be ready to go on an adventure in a moments notice. She had that zest for life until the day God called her home. She will be truly missed.

A Pubic Visitation for Ruth will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307.

Chaplain Chris Williams will be officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make all donations in honor of Ruth to VNA Hospice - 501 Marquette St, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

