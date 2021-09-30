Ruth Burns was born on November 19, 1929, and passed away September 28, 2021, at the age of 91. She was the daughter of John and Anna Koterba and the last remaining of their children. She outlived her husband, Eugene; four sisters: Jean, Celia, Becky, and Rachel; and three brothers: Frank, Michael, and David. She is survived by her two sons: Taze and Benjamin; a sister-in-law, Joyce Koterba; and many nephews and nieces.

She consecrated her life to the Lord on September 3, 1945 and lived a consecrated life for 76 years. She was an active member for many years in the New Brunswick ecclesia in New Jersey. For the last 42 years, she had been a member of the Northwest Indiana Bible Students. She lived as she died seeking to be faithful to God that she may, if worthy, help bring the blessings of life to all mankind who have ever lived. That was the hope she lived for.