Ruth C. (Barrett) Mulhern

HAMMOND, IN — On July 21, 2020, our beloved Ruth, having reached her goal of 100 years in December, gave up her earthly title as Matriarch of the Barrett Clan to take up her heavenly crown. She was joyously greeted by her husband, Robert; son, Thomas; brothers, Bill and Andrew (Gen) Barrett; sisters, Betty (Fred) Stahlhut and Bea (Floyd) Muir; and a host of other family and friends.

Left behind to cherish her memory and share wonderful stories about her are daughter, Kathy Szala; granddaughter, Kimberly Foster; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Colleen and Kyle Foster; dear nieces, Diane Karp, Sue Preis and Linda Sue Martin; nephews, Perry Barrett, Jim McTigue and Mark Mulhern; and sister-in-law, Cele Mulhern. Also leaving behind numerous great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends including her longtime shopping and McDonalds buddy, Martha Toth.

Ruth was born to William and Adeline (White) Barrett in East St. Louis, IL. She was a proud graduate of Catholic Central (now Bishop Noll), Class of 1938. The school invited her to a 100th birthday celebration in December to commemorate their upcoming 100th anniversary and her birthday as the oldest-known living graduate.