Feb. 14, 1936 - Sep. 24, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN – Ruth Delores Meltzer (nee Wilson) , 86 of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022.

She was born February 14, 1936 the youngest daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (Bailey) Wilson. Ruth was a dedicated wife and mother, as well as a beloved "Aunt Ruthie" to numerous nieces and nephews. Her genuine kindness and loyal friendship was felt by many neighbors, her sorority sisters (Delta Theta Tau), and countless friends.

In everything, she showed kindness, patience and love. Her amazing sense of humor was evident even in her final days.

Ruth was an accomplished accountant and business professional, but her most fulfilling work experience was being a teacher at Vale Day School where she made a difference in the lives of children with special needs. She found her gift for nurturing and caring for others, and every child loved her dearly.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lisa Palmer (Jay); granddaughters: Andrea (Rik) and Jackie; her life partner, Jack Canada; and her best friend, Lorrie Woycik. She was preceded in death by her husbands: William (Bill) St. Clair, Reinhardt Tauck, and Frank Meltzer; her brother Robert Wilson; and her sister Lois Edgecomb.

Visitation at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell in Valparaiso will be Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m with an informal service at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. A luncheon will follow gravesite services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SELF School, 750 Ransom Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385 and Porter County Special Olympics, 380 Portage Avenue, Chesterton IN 46304.

