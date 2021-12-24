Nov. 20, 1937 — Dec. 18, 2021

Ruth E. Blatnicky, age 84, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Survived by her children: Edwin J. Blatnicky II, Timothy (Stephanie) Blatnicky, Christine (Brian) Turro, Rebecca (Tony) Rohr, and Joel Blatnicky; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. E. J. Blatnicky; her son, Mark P. Blatnicky; parents, Paul (Anna) Dzurovcik; her two brothers and sister.

Ruth was the ultimate caregiver. Her joy in life was raising her six children with every ounce of love and support she had. After her children were grown, she went onto care for residents at different nursing homes as an CNA. Ruth retired after her 78th birthday in 2015. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to send a special Thank you to Lightways Hospice for their care and support.