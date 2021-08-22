Ruth E. Buehler

Born in Hays, KS, Mrs. Buehler lived most of her adult life in Munster, IN before moving to Cobb County 25 years ago. She was active as a youth in the Ellis County Kansas 4-H Club, active in the Munster, IN Women's Club, a founding member of Munster Community Park, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a St. Luke Lutheran Church Council Member. Ruth was artistic and enjoyed sewing, quilting, tatting, crocheting, caning and ceramics. She was a loving mother of three sons who served together in the United States Navy. She was a current member of Christ Lutheran Church in Marietta, GA.