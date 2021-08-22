Oct. 27, 1920 - July 27, 2021
ACWORTH, GA - Ruth E. Buehler, age 100, of Acworth, GA passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A September 4, Memorial Service at Christ Lutheran Church, 176 W. Sandtown Road, Marietta GA 30064 will be conducted at 3:00 p.m..
Born in Hays, KS, Mrs. Buehler lived most of her adult life in Munster, IN before moving to Cobb County 25 years ago. She was active as a youth in the Ellis County Kansas 4-H Club, active in the Munster, IN Women's Club, a founding member of Munster Community Park, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a St. Luke Lutheran Church Council Member. Ruth was artistic and enjoyed sewing, quilting, tatting, crocheting, caning and ceramics. She was a loving mother of three sons who served together in the United States Navy. She was a current member of Christ Lutheran Church in Marietta, GA.
Mrs. Buehler was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Reese "Bud" Buehler, in 1994, and five siblings: Margaret Jaspersen of Topeka, KS, Darrell Joy of Hays, KS, Walter Joy of Hays, KS, Florence Schurr of Hays, KS and Mary Ann Gingreaux of Derby, KS. Survivors include: three Sons: Edgar A. (Sue) Buehler, Acworth, GA, Richard R. (Steffi) Buehler, Big Horn, WY and Robert T. (Sue) Buehler, Escondido, CA; five Grandchildren: David A. Buehler, Daniel R. Buehler, Matthew J. Buehler, Charlotte Buehler Cherry and Steven B. Buehler; twelve Great Grandchildren: Robert "Bo" Buehler, Samuel "Sammy" Buehler, Molly Buehler Carlin, Anna Buehler Montgomery, Andrew M. Buehler, Tyler R. Buehler, Susan J. Buehler, Lily B. Buehler, Alexandria Buehler, Sheridon Buehler, Aylish Buehler and Eli Buehler; Great-Great Grandson, Calvin E. "Cal" Buehler; two Step Great-Great Grandchildren, Dawson and Hailey as well as eighteen nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth Buehler's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Christ Lutheran Church Altar Guild. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.