WHITING/CROWN POINT - It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth E. (Burnett) Hardesty of Whiting and Crown Point announce her passing on Monday, August 20, 2018 at the age of 93. Ruth was born in Broughton, Illinois to the late Cloyd and Jewell (Lee) Burnett. In 1946 Ruth applied at the Whiting White Castle, working for a short time. She returned to White Castle in 1955, retiring in 1987 as a supervisor with a service of 32 years. She was a resident of the Calumet Region for over 75 years and had been a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 Women's Auxilliary.
Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her children, Marge (Phil) Lovell of Columbus, MS, Sherry (Randall) Wilson of Crown Point, Dennis Hardesty of Whiting; former daughter-in-law, Bonita Hardesty of Omaha, NE and step-daughter, Clara McDonald of Sidney, AR. She will be greatly remembered by her grandchildren, Phillip and Brian Lovell, Rob (Kim) Wallin-Wilson, Linda (Luke) Dalach, Melody (Gary) Kochan, Angela (Bill) Jansky, Chris (Christina) Hardesty and Jennifer (Mike) Czerwinsky; six great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Kenneth (late Carol) Hardesty, daughter, Kathy (John) Kish; step-sons, Thomas Hardesty, Burt (Maryann) Hardesty; step-daughter, Shelby Hardesty; brothers, Carl (late Ella Myrtle) Burnett and Gene (Shirley) Burnett.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 8:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Roy Moffitt, officiating. Ruth's cremains will be entombed at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday from 4:00pm to time of services. A devoted mother and grandma, Ruth will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank their cousin, Karen Slayden for all her support and help during their time of need and to Symphony of Crown Point for all the professional care of their mother and the kind support to the family.
www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.