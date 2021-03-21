Ruth E. Jaron

ST. JOHN, IN - Ruth Ellen Jaron passed on March 7, 2021, with family by her side. Ruth was born July 17, 1923, in Holladay, TN, to Ben H. and Lora E. Smith. She grew up in Medina and Milan, TN; played basketball for Medina High School; and worked at the Milan Arsenal during WWII, carrying bomb detonators to assembly lines. After moving to Chicago, she met her true love, Edward, on a blind date; they married in 1945. Ruth and Eddie raised their children in Chicago and in Highland, IN, and shared a happy life with family, ballroom and square dancing, and day trips until his death in 1999. Ruth retired from American Can Co. She enjoyed line dancing, walks, cards, and country and 1940s music.