Ruth E. Jaron

July 17, 1923 - March 7, 2021
ST. JOHN, IN - Ruth Ellen Jaron passed on March 7, 2021, with family by her side. Ruth was born July 17, 1923, in Holladay, TN, to Ben H. and Lora E. Smith. She grew up in Medina and Milan, TN; played basketball for Medina High School; and worked at the Milan Arsenal during WWII, carrying bomb detonators to assembly lines. After moving to Chicago, she met her true love, Edward, on a blind date; they married in 1945. Ruth and Eddie raised their children in Chicago and in Highland, IN, and shared a happy life with family, ballroom and square dancing, and day trips until his death in 1999. Ruth retired from American Can Co. She enjoyed line dancing, walks, cards, and country and 1940s music.
Ruth was a loving wife and mother who was beautiful, intelligent, generous and devout. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but is at peace now with God and reunited with Eddie.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, parents, and siblings Bessie, Ludie, Lottie, and Lesley. She is survived by four daughters: Ronnie (Arnold) Pollard of Great Neck, NY, and Boca Raton, FL; Marcia (John) Morley, of Clearwater, FL; Susan Tyburski, of LaPorte, IN; and Cynthia (Kent) Huntoon, of Cedar Lake, IN. She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Jill Pollard Millner, Lisa Pollard, Karen Kendera, Kathi Mitol, Kirk Ivers, Michael Tyburski, Brett Tyburski, David Michniewicz, and Robert Huntoon; also, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Calumet Area and requests donations to Hospice in lieu of flowers - 600 Superior Dr., Munster, IN 46321A Funeral Mass, with social distancing, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., March 25, 2021at St. James the Less Church - 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN, 46322 with a private family grave site service to follow. Rev. Brian D. Chadwick will be officiating.
In order to safeguard one another and the community please practice wearing a mask or facial covering while in attendance at the Church.
