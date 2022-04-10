Ruth E. Rose (nee Port)

Feb. 17, 1962 - Mar. 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Ruth E. Rose (nee Port), 60, of Indianapolis, IN (formerly of Hammond, IN) was born on February 17, 1962, to Alvin and Audrey (Putz) Port in Blue Island, IL. She passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2022, surrounded by her family after battling leukemia for four years. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey; her father, Alvin and her sister, Julie.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael W. Rose of Indianapolis, IN; a son, Christopher M. Rose of Greenwood, IN; three daughters: Cynthia M. Rose of Indianapolis, IN, Teresa M. Rose of Anacortes, WA and Kathryn M. Rose of Indianapolis, IN; two brothers: John Port (Tina) of Casa Grande, AZ and Bill Port (Rachel) of Schererville, IN; two sisters: Lorene Wilson (Bob) of Chicago, IL and Alice Kornblum of Schererville, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Thornridge High School in Dolton, IL, in 1980 as an Illinois State Scholar. Ruth also studied at South Suburban College in South Holland, IL and Purdue NorthWest in Hammond, IN.

Some of Ruth's fondest memories were of playing dolls and monopoly with her sisters and learning to play pinochle on Sunday evenings at her grandma's house. Her favorite games included Parcheesi, Othello, Sudoku, Chess, and jigsaw puzzles.

Ruth made many lifelong friends at the Lynwood roller rink, including her husband, Michael Rose. The two married on May 22, 1987, and together raised their four fantastic children. She was highly involved in her children's lives, taking active roles in the community, including Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout Den Mother, and volunteering in her children's schools as a room-mom. These activities led to Ruth's 15-year teaching career; she had a real passion for working with disadvantaged students and children with learning disabilities. Ruth was an exceptional cook. She enjoyed walks through nature preserves, state parks, and exploring the Pacific NorthWest. Throughout her life, Ruth enjoyed participating in and leading multiple Bible study groups.

She was a member of Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Greenwood, IN.

Father Charles Mosley will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Central Time Zone) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Avenue, in Hammond, IN where friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Ennichement will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth has requested donations to an underprivileged school in your area or a charity supporting refugees in her honor.

Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.