Try 1 month for 99¢

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth Elaine Stout Oliver, 79, of Valparaiso died Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Survived by six children: Randy Joe (Beth) Oliver, William Dale (Kim) Oliver, Timothy Grant (Kathy) Oliver, Emma Merl (James) Loy, Stacy Ann (Jesse) Cooper and George Thomas (Jackie) Oliver; 20 Grandchildren; 28 Great Grandchildren; and Several Siblings .

Visitation 3:00-6:00 PM EST Friday, and Funeral Services 11:00 AM EST Saturday, at FRAIN MORTUARY QUERRY-ULBRICHT CHAPEL, 318 E. Pearl St., Medaryville, IN 47957. White Post Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Portage Manor (St. Joseph County Home). Please visit www.frainmortuary.com for complete obituary.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.