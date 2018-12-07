VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth Elaine Stout Oliver, 79, of Valparaiso died Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
Survived by six children: Randy Joe (Beth) Oliver, William Dale (Kim) Oliver, Timothy Grant (Kathy) Oliver, Emma Merl (James) Loy, Stacy Ann (Jesse) Cooper and George Thomas (Jackie) Oliver; 20 Grandchildren; 28 Great Grandchildren; and Several Siblings .
Visitation 3:00-6:00 PM EST Friday, and Funeral Services 11:00 AM EST Saturday, at FRAIN MORTUARY QUERRY-ULBRICHT CHAPEL, 318 E. Pearl St., Medaryville, IN 47957. White Post Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Portage Manor (St. Joseph County Home). Please visit www.frainmortuary.com for complete obituary.