HAMMOND, IN - Ruth Elizabeth Beilby, age 94, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018. She was born to the late Dewey 'Jack' Crowder and Laura Peterson on July 24, 1924 in Covington, Indiana. Ruth retired from Carson Pirie Scott & Co. in August of 1987 after 29 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory two children: Laurvilla (Charles) Jeffrey of Northlake, IL, Howard 'Duke' (Jean) Beilby of Greencastle, IN; two grandsons: Tracy Jeffrey, Scott Jeffrey; four great-grandchildren: Steven (Ashley) Jeffrey, Nicole Jeffrey, Thomas Jeffrey, Elizabeth Jeffrey; one great-great-grandson, Parker Michael Jeffrey. Preceded in death by her husband: Clarence 'Jim' Beilby, Brother, Charles Crowder; sister-in-law, Rosemary Crowder; nephew, Mark Crowder; nieces: Linda Crowder, Lila Fox, Leah Shaham; and her parents.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 18, 2018 12:00 noon at LaHAYNE FUNEARL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN). Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit: