July 6, 1923 - May 4, 2022

VALPARAISO - Ruth Elizabeth Phillips, 98 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She was born July 6, 1923 at Huffman's Mill in Valparaiso to Victor Owen Kenworthy and Estella Mae (Huffman) Kenworthy.

Ruth graduated from Boone Grove High School and received her degree in History from Valparaiso University in 1972. She owned and operated Valparaiso Furniture until her retirement in 2000. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso and was devout to the Lord. She was also a proud member of the Rotary Club, and an avid coin collector and card player. Ruth enjoyed bowling, golfing, and tending to her flower garden. She was an environmentalist who passed along her wisdom to her family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, and wonderful grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

In October of 1944 at Salem Church in Valparaiso, Ruth married Fred Phillips, who preceded her in death in 1976.

She is survived by their children: Margaret (Jill Stewart) Phillips of Eastham, MA, James (Linda) Phillips of Bellavista, AR, Mary (James) Hunn of Foristell, MO, Jane Phillips of Cambridge, England; brother, James Kenworthy of CO; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and caregiver, Modie Chinene.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marjorie Thompson; brothers: Ray Max, Robert, Randall, and Roger Kenworthy; son-in-law, Ian Robins; great-granddaughter, Emily Clare Hunn.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's name to Four Corners Home for Children, P.O. Box 1230, Farmington, NM 87499.

Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.