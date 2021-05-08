 Skip to main content
Ruth Ellen Brachna

April 6, 1930 — May 5, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth Ellen Brachna, 91, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born April 6, 1930, to Finley and Mary Ellen (Bixler) Moser. Ruth was a member of the South Haven congregation of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She made her career for 13 years at Harvey's Dime Store, six years with the Vidette-Messenger, and 12 years at Fazoli's in Valparaiso. On October 18, 1952, she married George Brachna who preceded her in death in 1993. Survivors include their sons, Barry (Candice) Brachna, of Florida, and David (Cheryl) Brachna, of Hebron; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Emma Burke.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a memorial service will be announced.

