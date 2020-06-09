× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Ruth Evelyn Cruz-Pierce passed away on June 5, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. She was the daughter of German Cruz and Margarita Alicea.

Ruth graduated from Emerson High School in 1972. After high school, she attended St. Joseph college in Hammond, IN. She began working at National Steel as a secretary in 1973 and retired in 2016.

Ruth enjoyed cooking, baking, and traveling with her husband Arlen. One of her greatest pleasures was finding new restaurants near and far and sampling a wide range of cuisines. Ruth enjoyed all outdoor adventures, and spending time around the campfire and fishing in lakes all around the Midwest. Ruth was well known for cooking elaborate meals for the people she loved, and it was her mission to bring joy to everyone she came in contact with.

Ruth will be lovingly remembered as a daughter, wife, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her loving husband, Arlen, her mother Margarita and her sister Lourdes. She had many cousins, nieces and nephews including great nieces and nephews, from both sides of her family.

Ruth is preceded in death by her father, German Cruz.

Visitation for friends and family will be Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. There will be a private family only funeral and burial on Thursday June 11, 2020. In lieu of sending flowers, Ruth has asked for memorial contributions to the breast cancer foundation of your choice. www.burnsfuneral.com.