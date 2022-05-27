MUNSTER - Ruth F. Eggers, age 94, of Munster, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She is survived by her son, James S. Eggers; and brother, John W. Stephenson. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents: Otis A. and A. Fern Stephenson; husband, William "Bill" Eggers; and sons: Gerald E. Eggers and William E. Eggers.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, with Reverend Esta Rosario officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.

Ruth was a member of Woodmar United Methodist Church Hammond, IN. She was a retired schoolteacher. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruth's name to Woodmar United Methodist Church. www.kishfuneral home.net