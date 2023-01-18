 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Ittel

  0

Nov. 10, 1937 - Jan. 7, 2023

HOBART, IN - Ruth Ittel, age 85, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023.

She was born on November 10, 1937 to the late John and Ann Vician and grew up in the Tolleston section of Gary.

Funeral services for Ruth will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. At rest Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. (219) 942-2109. To view the full obituary, please go to reesfuneralhomes.com.

