GRIFFITH, IN - Ruth J. Gronkiewicz (Kovacik) passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022.

She is survived by children: Mary (Doug) Seberger of Griffith, IN, Edward(Deb) and Gregory (Tammy) Gronkiewicz both of Munster, IN; Diane Moore Dyer, IN; brother-in-law Donald Kasperan; 17 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by husband Edward J. Gronkiewicz; sons, John, Brian, Alan; and daughter, Dana; grandson, Eric; parents, Stephen and Mary Kovacik; sisters, Luella (Leo) Orr and Maryann Kasperan.

Friends may visit with family Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022 from 9:00-12:00 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN, to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville.

Ruth was a graduate of Washington High School, East Chicago. She would do anything for her family and will be truly missed.

