Ruth Janette "Jan" Geisen, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Ryan LaMothe) Geisen, Tricia (Frank) Sintich and Susan Geisen; granddaughters, Sydney Geisen, Trinity LaTondress; great-granddaughter, Maycie Lukesh-Geisen; sisters, Delores Warner and Karen (Mark) Saari; brother, Larry (Judy) Wolfe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, from 2:00 until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.

Jan was a registered nurse for over 45 years. She enjoyed dancing, Bingo, cooking and crafts, but her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com