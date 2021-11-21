Oct. 3, 1935 - Aug. 13, 2021
EUGENE, OR - Ruth Jean Forgatch Buckley, born October 3, 1935, left this earth on August 13, 2021, from Eugene, OR, where she lived with her daughter, Megan Cain and family. She died at home with her family in loving attendance.
Born in Washington, D.C., Ruth grew up in Middletown, NY. She graduated from Barnard College in New York City, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. She graduated with her Master of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL, in 1958.
In 1957, Ruth met her husband-to-be, Raymond Joseph Buckley, in NYC. The two were engaged three months later and were married in Coral Gables, FL, in February of 1958. A loving relationship ensued for more than 30 years until Ray died at the age of 57. Together, Ruth and Ray raised four children. The family moved about during the early years of their marriage for work and education, living in Kalamazoo, MI; Middletown, NY; Barberton, OH; Wadsworth, OH; Albion, MI; and finally settling in Valparaiso, IN, where Ray was an associate professor in the College of Business Administration at Valparaiso University. Ruth was an administrator for the School City of Gary, IN. She retired shortly before Ray's death in 1989.
After her husband's death, Ruth spent her time quilting, reading, and traveling. She visited England, Ireland, and Hawaii, often traveling with her long-time friends from Valpo: Mary Persyn, Pat Lyons, Pat Noonan, and Marie Louise Haener. She also traveled to Australia and various places throughout the U.S.
In 1992, Ruth moved to Eugene, OR, to be closer to her sister, Marion Forgatch. Their mother, Ruth Forgatch, later moved to Eugene from FL to be near her two daughters. Ruth worked for the Oregon Social Learning Center in Eugene. Following her retirement from OSLC, Ruth was active in a number of quilt groups. She made many quilts for Comforts for Children, and at one point, she made more than 40 quilts in one month to support the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. She was active in book clubs, and she was a supporter of small community libraries.
She is survived by her sister, Marion Forgatch of Eugene; sons: Mark (and Lynda) Buckley of Grover, MO and Glen (and Andrea) Buckley of Jupiter, FL; daughters: Aileen Buckley of Redlands, CA and Megan (and Merle) Cain of Eugene; as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary Persyn has commissioned a memorial brick in Ruth's memory for the garden at the Quilters' Hall of Fame in Marion, IN.