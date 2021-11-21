Oct. 3, 1935 - Aug. 13, 2021

EUGENE, OR - Ruth Jean Forgatch Buckley, born October 3, 1935, left this earth on August 13, 2021, from Eugene, OR, where she lived with her daughter, Megan Cain and family. She died at home with her family in loving attendance.

Born in Washington, D.C., Ruth grew up in Middletown, NY. She graduated from Barnard College in New York City, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. She graduated with her Master of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL, in 1958.

In 1957, Ruth met her husband-to-be, Raymond Joseph Buckley, in NYC. The two were engaged three months later and were married in Coral Gables, FL, in February of 1958. A loving relationship ensued for more than 30 years until Ray died at the age of 57. Together, Ruth and Ray raised four children. The family moved about during the early years of their marriage for work and education, living in Kalamazoo, MI; Middletown, NY; Barberton, OH; Wadsworth, OH; Albion, MI; and finally settling in Valparaiso, IN, where Ray was an associate professor in the College of Business Administration at Valparaiso University. Ruth was an administrator for the School City of Gary, IN. She retired shortly before Ray's death in 1989.