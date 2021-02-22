Ruth Jeannine Oberlander

May 28, 1932 - February 17, 2021
MUNSTER, IN - Ruth Jeannine (Ward) Oberlander, age 88, passed away on February 17, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. after leading a full and vibrant life.
Born during the Great Depression on May 28, 1932, Jean, as she was known to friends, was born to Willard and Frances (Nugen) Ward in New Castle, Indiana. Jean was raised on her family's farm in Henry County. She learned to drive a tractor at the age of 10, and her love of nature and animals stemmed from the farm where she had two dogs, horses and other animals. She graduated from Kennard High School and later went on to graduate from Indiana University with a bachelor's degree in library science. She also earned a degree in physical therapy from Northwestern University and she worked as a physical therapist at Passavant Hospital in Chicago.
Jean married her husband, Dr. Seymour Oberlander, who she met at Indiana University, on August 25, 1963. They went on to share a loving 57 years of marriage. Jean is survived by her husband, Seymour; her children: Susie (John) Dodge; David (Marina) Oberlander; Mark (Yijun) Oberlander; her grandchildren: Ben Dodge, Julianna Dodge, Mark Oberlander, Sarah Oberlander and Charlie Oberlander. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Willard and Frances Ward; and her three sisters: Bernice Ethel "Sally" McColley, Mary Ellen Ward, and Agnes Eileen Kern.
In her forties, Jean returned to school to earn her nursing degree from Purdue University. She worked in her husband's medical office as a registered nurse when her children were in high school.
Known for her humor, intelligence, sparkling personality and artistic nature, Jean volunteered as an artisan for Hospice of Northwest Indiana in recent years. She created intricate origami dolls and other brightly colored creations out of yarn, shells, paint and paper. Her artwork filled the home she helped design with her husband Seymour. She was curious about many subjects and loved to discuss current events and art.
Jean had many friends and belonged to a book club. She loved reading, music, traveling, interior decorating, working outside in nature, and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an amazing listener and struck up friendships with neighbors, patients and people she just met. Her legacy is one of kindness, caring and love. She was a hard-working person who went out of her way to help others.
A member of Temple Beth-El in Munster, Jean learned Hebrew as an adult and was proud to be able to become a B'nai Mitzvah and read from the Torah well into her senior years.
A memorial service will be private at Temple Beth-El on Monday February 22, with a private graveside service and burial to follow at Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Indiana.