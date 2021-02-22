Ruth Jeannine Oberlander

In her forties, Jean returned to school to earn her nursing degree from Purdue University. She worked in her husband's medical office as a registered nurse when her children were in high school.

Known for her humor, intelligence, sparkling personality and artistic nature, Jean volunteered as an artisan for Hospice of Northwest Indiana in recent years. She created intricate origami dolls and other brightly colored creations out of yarn, shells, paint and paper. Her artwork filled the home she helped design with her husband Seymour. She was curious about many subjects and loved to discuss current events and art.

Jean had many friends and belonged to a book club. She loved reading, music, traveling, interior decorating, working outside in nature, and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an amazing listener and struck up friendships with neighbors, patients and people she just met. Her legacy is one of kindness, caring and love. She was a hard-working person who went out of her way to help others.

A member of Temple Beth-El in Munster, Jean learned Hebrew as an adult and was proud to be able to become a B'nai Mitzvah and read from the Torah well into her senior years.

A memorial service will be private at Temple Beth-El on Monday February 22, with a private graveside service and burial to follow at Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Indiana.