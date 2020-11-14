Ruth Julin Sutherland
VALPARAISO, IN — Ruth Julin Sutherland, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born July 11, 1926, in Skultuna, Sweden, to the late Arvid and Nanna (Johnson) Julin. Ruth was a registered nurse who retired from St. Mary Medical Center in 1985 after 20 years of service. She was a devoted member of Hobart Presbyterian Church for 57 years and a graduate of Indiana University. Ruth loved poetry, composing novellas, and was an avid reader being previously selected as the Valparaiso Public Library's Reader of the Year.
Ruth is survived by three children, David Sutherland, of Brownsburg, Doug (Cheryl) Sutherland, of Valparaiso, and Donna (Steven) Casterline, of Valparaiso; beloved grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Casterline, Aimee (Philip) Anderson, Anne (Robbi) Hanson and Brian Sutherland; great-grandchildren: Nathanael Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Gavin Sutherland, Gabriel Anderson, Grace Casterline, Kaitlyn Casterline and Lauren Casterline; and many friends and extended family members.
Memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Memorial services will follow immediately at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jeffrey C. Carter officiating. Private inurnment will be scheduled at a later date in Calumet Park Mausoleum in Merrillville. Ruth's memorial services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ReesFuneralHomesInc/.
