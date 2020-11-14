VALPARAISO, IN — Ruth Julin Sutherland, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born July 11, 1926, in Skultuna, Sweden, to the late Arvid and Nanna (Johnson) Julin. Ruth was a registered nurse who retired from St. Mary Medical Center in 1985 after 20 years of service. She was a devoted member of Hobart Presbyterian Church for 57 years and a graduate of Indiana University. Ruth loved poetry, composing novellas, and was an avid reader being previously selected as the Valparaiso Public Library's Reader of the Year.