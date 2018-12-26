MUNSTER, IN - Ruth K. Lange of Munster, passed away December 10, 2018. Ruth received Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from the University of Minnesota. She was an elementary teacher in the Edina, MN public school system and held the strong belief that being an educator was a privilege. Ruth belonged to the American Association of University Women.
She is survived by daughters Connie Bernardi of Munster, IN and Wendy of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren Philip Bernardi of Munster, IN and Rebecca Bernardi of Chicago, IL; sister Jeanne Leach of Sun City, AZ. Donations to the American Civil Liberties Union, c/o Gift Department, 125 Broad Street, 18th Fl, New York, NY 10004. Services private.