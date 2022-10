AVON, IN - Ruth Leone King (nee Miner) passed away October 19, 2022 in Avon, IN. She is survived by husband, Larry King; daughter, Jennifer Johnson (Richard); son, Jason King; sister, Joann Marasco; grandsons: Evan and Jason Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a retired nurse and enjoyed traveling, volunteering and sewing. Ruth will be cremated and the family will announce at a later time when a Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends.