Ruth "Lorraine" Ciesar (nee Thompson)

Lorraine Ciesar was born on February 21, 1932 in Whiting, IN to Ernst and Stella Thompson and until relocating to Munster, she was a long-time Whiting resident, a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1950. Lorraine was civically active in Whiting throughout her years serving 12 years on the Whiting Library Board and in earlier times served in Whiting's Republican Precinct Organization. Never content to sit at home, throughout her life, Lorraine was a world traveler having visited numerous exotic countries and cities especially her favorite city London enjoying the shopping on Oxford Street. Perhaps more than anything besides her love and dedication to her family, which was demonstrated by her daily "check-in" well being telephone calls to her children and grandchildren, was Lorraine's dedication to her Church and serving the Lord. Lorraine was a long-time active member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond where she played an instrumental role in building the church's bus ministry and also taught Sunday School and participated in Woman's Missionary Societies and other church events including her favorite Missionary Service trips which in many cases took her to out-of-the way third world countries. Never out of her reach was her Bible, which she regularly read and relied upon for her daily inspiration especially during her later years when declining health sidelined her very active life. Lorraine was an inspiration to all who met her and will be sadly missed by friends and family.