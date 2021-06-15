Ruth M. Fauver

PORTAGE, IN - Ruth M. Fauver, 90, of Portage, IN, passed away June 11, 2021 at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of William and Lorraine Thomas.

Ruth was a hard-working person who spent much of her career at Buy Low Foods and as a real estate agent, most recently employed by McColly Realty for more than 20 years. She especially loved caring for her dogs. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Valparaiso Care and Rehab, Traditions Health Hospice, and the former Aperion Care of Valparaiso. Ruth was a member of Real Life Community Church in Portage.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Thomas Fauver; dear son, Rodney Daniels; brothers: Charles and William Thomas; and sister, Betty Jean McLean. Her survivors include her son, Charles (Joyce) Daniels; daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Comstock; granddaughters, Jill (Curt) Gazouski and Stacey Daniels; great-grandsons: Nick, Nolan, and Nathan Gazouski, and Reese and Riley Lamb; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with funeral service at 12:00 noon. Internment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Hobart or AMVETS. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ee-fh.com.