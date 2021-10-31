 Skip to main content
Ruth M. Mader-Jones (nee Bates)

April 18, 1926 - Oct. 27, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Ruth Mader-Jones (nee Bates), age 95, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Ruth is survived by her children: Mary Ann (late George) McCully, Robert (Maureen) Mader, Douglas (Mary) Mader, Frank (Jane) Mader, Patricia (Mark) Sadowski; 16 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mader; second husband, James Jones; brother, Willard Bates; and parents Marie and Maurice Bates.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Daughters of American Revolution, Colonial Dames, and the Mayflower Society. Ruth belonged to the Lake County Historical Museum and supported the Old Homestead. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank the staff of Lowell Healthcare, Traditions Hospice, and Fr. Rick Holy and Deacon Bill Hathaway.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 South Nichols St., Lowell, IN 46356. There will be a presentation at 10:45 AM by the Daughters of American Revolution.

Inurnment at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ruth's name to the Lake County Historical Museum or the Alzheimer's Association.

Visit Ruth's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

