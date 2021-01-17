Ruth Mattingly (nee Richardson)

March 15, 1921 - Jan. 14, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Ruth Mattingly, age 99, of Hammond passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2020.

She is survived by her three daughters Suzette (Chuck) Sterba, Cheri (Vernon) Rumsey and Bonnie (Jeff) Towne; four grandchildren: Danielle Denehie, Monte Denehie, Jason (Stefanie) Towne and Shawn Holstein; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years William Ivo "Bill" Mattingly; parents: Lapsley and Mallie Richardson; grandson Jeremy Towne; four brothers and five sisters.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. directly at Life Point Church 7350 Kennedy Avenue with Pastor Orlando Soler officiating. COVID-19 guidelines will apply for attendance and for those not attending in person a livestreaming of the service will be available at facebook lifepointchurch-hammond. Graveside service will be held at Summit United Methodist Church Cemetery, Summit Kentucky at a later date.