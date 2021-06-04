March 13, 1927 - May 21, 2021

COLUMBIA, MO - Ruth Mildred White, 94, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home. Ruth was born on March 13, 1927 in Sunbury, Pennsylvania to John Joseph and Vera (Weikel) Hertzog. She graduated from Shamokin High School, Pennsylvania. She married John O. White in January, 1953. Ruth worked as a seamstress for military contractors from WWII through the Korean War.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Johnson of Columbia; sister, Gladys Hill of Sunbury, PA; grandson, James Luke Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five brothers and sisters; children: John O. White, Jr. and David Lee White.

There will be no services held at this time. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, Indiana at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left for the family at parkermillard.com.