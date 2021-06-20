June 19, 1936 - June 16, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ruth (nee Dike) Wozniewski, age 85, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of 64 years; son Mark (Sue); daughter Kim (Mark) Schippits; sons: Jeff (Buffy), Kevin (Maria), and Brad (Tanja); grandchildren: Matt, Andrew (Ashley), Michael, Carly, Natascha (Alex) Lo, Jacob, Rita, Claire, Max, Viktoria, Nadja, and Phillip; great-grandchild, Jackson; sister Franny Jaryszak; and sisters-in-law: Joan Dike and Linda Wozniewski. Preceding her in death were her parents Howard and Otilla Dike; great-granddaughter Emma; brother Howard Dike; and sisters Barb Schultz and Marge Thiel.
Ruth was born in Hammond and was a lifetime resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Dyer High School and attended Purdue University. She was a Charter member of St. James Catholic Church in Highland and was active in the Women's Guild. She also volunteered as a tax preparer for AARP and an active member of the Dyer High School 50+ club. Most of all she was a loving and caring wife and mom, grandma, and great-grandma.
Visitation will be held at the HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN 46322 on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:30 with Father Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the Share Foundation.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com