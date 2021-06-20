June 19, 1936 - June 16, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ruth (nee Dike) Wozniewski, age 85, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of 64 years; son Mark (Sue); daughter Kim (Mark) Schippits; sons: Jeff (Buffy), Kevin (Maria), and Brad (Tanja); grandchildren: Matt, Andrew (Ashley), Michael, Carly, Natascha (Alex) Lo, Jacob, Rita, Claire, Max, Viktoria, Nadja, and Phillip; great-grandchild, Jackson; sister Franny Jaryszak; and sisters-in-law: Joan Dike and Linda Wozniewski. Preceding her in death were her parents Howard and Otilla Dike; great-granddaughter Emma; brother Howard Dike; and sisters Barb Schultz and Marge Thiel.

Ruth was born in Hammond and was a lifetime resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Dyer High School and attended Purdue University. She was a Charter member of St. James Catholic Church in Highland and was active in the Women's Guild. She also volunteered as a tax preparer for AARP and an active member of the Dyer High School 50+ club. Most of all she was a loving and caring wife and mom, grandma, and great-grandma.