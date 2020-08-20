× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth R. Komacsar

HIGHLAND, IN — Ruth R. Komacsar, 82, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Rudolph "Kevin" (Amy) Komcsar, Susan Marie Brandon, Diane (Michael) Jalk and Dave G. Komacsar; grandchildren, Ashley, Lauren, Brittany, Andrew, John, Dustin, Lynn, Robert and Crystal; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Elizabeth "Izzy"; godson, Tony Stiglitz; and sisters, Barbara Stiglitz and Dorothy Revere.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Rozalee Romanak; husband, Rudolph J. Komacsar; brother, Rudolph Richard Romanak; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Hall.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, with Fr. Gregory Bin-Merle celebrating. Inurnment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may meet with the family on Friday August 21, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith.

Ruth was a Secretary for Monotype Machine Co. in Chicago when she was first married. Ruth was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church and a member of the Women's Guild. Ruth also served as the Librarian at St. Mary's School in East Chicago.