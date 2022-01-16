LANSING, IL - Ruth Reh, 85 of Lansing, IL formerly of Riverdale, IL passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Beloved mother of Tony (Gayle) Reh and Theresa (late Edwin) Mirowski. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Krystal (Joe), Holly (Don), Danielle (Chris), Sara (Tony), David and Joshua (Jessica). Cherished sister of Doris (late Ted) Brezcek, Robert (Sylvia) DeYoung, Donald (late Jenna) DeYoung, Betty (Frank) Schaefer, James (Jeanne) De Young, Virginia Cockerham, Michael DeYoung and Sandra DeYoung. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald in 1991; son, Ron Reh, daughters, Linda Barraia and Millie Schur; granddaughter, Rebecca Barraia; brother, Richard DeYoung.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.

Ruth loved to play Bingo, make ceramics and read. She was a loving wife, mother grandmother and sister. Ruth will be missed by all who knew her. www.kishfuneralhome.net