Ruth Rick
Feb. 5, 1928 - Sept. 24, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Ruth Rick, age 93, a life-long resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Ruth is survived by her five children: Mary Frances Zarych, Vincent Rick, Gloria Jean (Mark) Timblin, Dennis Rick and Rose Ann (Steve) Weess; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Kathy) Hein; and numerous other loving relatives.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin.
Ruth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Altar and Rosary Society, Lady Forresters from St. Mary's and Lake County Ladies Farm Bureau. Ruth was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Prayers will be said at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ruth's name to St. Mary Catholic Church.