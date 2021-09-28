Ruth Rick

Feb. 5, 1928 - Sept. 24, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Ruth Rick, age 93, a life-long resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Ruth is survived by her five children: Mary Frances Zarych, Vincent Rick, Gloria Jean (Mark) Timblin, Dennis Rick and Rose Ann (Steve) Weess; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Kathy) Hein; and numerous other loving relatives.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin.

Ruth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Altar and Rosary Society, Lady Forresters from St. Mary's and Lake County Ladies Farm Bureau. Ruth was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Prayers will be said at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.