Feb. 28, 1930 - Dec. 2, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Ruth Rose Schaller of Griffith passed away December 2, 2022 and is at peace. Ruth was born on February 28, 1930, to Joseph Spitz and Mary Becker.

She married Michael Anthony Schaller on April 5, 1951. They were married for nearly 50 years. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2001. Ruth worked at Smith Victor in Griffith until she was 73. She enjoyed lunch outings and traveling with her friend Angie. She sang in the funeral choir at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith where she was a member. Ruth would say her biggest blessing was her family.

She is survived by three of her children: Michael Schaller of Shelbyville, Thomas (Jean) Schaller of Griffith, and Michelle (Brian) Deardorff of Highland. Also surviving one daughter-in-law, Pat (Roger) Forsythe of Valparaiso. She is survived by three siblings and one sister-in-law: Joan Reider, Mary (Don) Glowinski, Jim (Vicki) Spitz and Delores Spitz. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Nicole Harding, Joe (Kelly Higgins) Bailey, Amanda (Sean) Mang, Adam (Michelle) Schaller, Kristina (Kyle) Brown, and Kessa (Jace Berg) Deardorff. She is also survived by her brightest blessings, her seven great-grandchildren: Tyler Harding, Caydance Bailey, Claire, Nora, and Logan Mang, and Eilis and Brenna Schaller.

Ruth is rejoicing in heaven with her parents, husband, and sons: Tim and Jim Schaller; daughter-in-law: Ruth Ann Schaller; granddaughter: Megan Schaller; and siblings and brother-in-law: Joe Spitz, Dick (Jo Ann) Spitz, and Andy Reider.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) in Griffith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ruth Rose Schaller's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For additional Information, please call White Funeral home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeingriffith.com.