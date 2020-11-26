Ruth 'Ruthie' Marie Bolton (Leland-Pirau)

From a young age and throughout her life, Ruth was blessed to have some very special friends in her life. She and her "Club" girlfriends, would get together every few months or so for lunch, dinner or some fun get together. Ruth was a great cook. She enjoyed cooking those big holiday meals for her family or simply making a grilled cheese. She especially loved to bake and decorate birthday cakes for her kids and grandkids when they were young. She loved to read and she shared that love of reading with her granddaughter, Shannon, whose favorite book is still "Watership Down." Two of her favorite things were her red Chrysler LeBaron convertible and driving that convertible with her family or friends to the beaches off Lake Shore Drive in Chicago or in the Indiana Dunes. Ruth will be missed yet cherished by many.