Ruth Ryfa

HIGHLAND, IN — Ruth Ryfa, 85 of Highland, IN passed away at home on August 9, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Ruth was preceded in death by her dear husband Leonard Ryfa; her loving sister Ruby (Tom) Dellahan; brother Carl Rush; parents Edward and Iva Rush; in-laws Jeanette (Ryfa) Rose; Irene Ryfa; Tony (Carol) Ryfa; and her best friend Mary Gaskey.

Ruth is survived and will be dearly missed by her children: Rick (Natalie) Ryfa (Griffith); and Nancy (Don) Gleneski (Orange Park, FL); grandchildren: Andrew Ryfa; Meggan Gleneski; Donnie Gleneski; Audrey Ryfa and Madeleine Ryfa; special nieces: Linda (Dellahan) Bennett and Lisa (Dellahan) Burrow; brother Jay Rush; sisters: Debbie Hisick, Carol Frizzell, and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a member of Our Lady of Grace church since 1961, and most recently enjoyed a partial retirement working 20 years until 2020 for Dr. Jim Ferguson at Family Eye Care in Highland. Ruth especially enjoyed all her grandchildren and traveling, including many OLG church trips.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland, IN on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. There will also be a visitation on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN.