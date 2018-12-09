VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth Swelstad (nee Blachly), age 100, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at the VNA Hospice Center. She was born October 25, 1918 in Valparaiso, the daughter of Clyde and Anna (Ehlers) Blachly. Ruth worked as an assembler and in the shipping department at McGill Manufacturing and was a founding member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ruth is survived by her sons, Ronald (Billie) Swelstad of Farmington Hills, MI and Dr. Jack (Marjorie) Swelstad of Green Bay, WI; seven grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold 'Swede' Swelstad, her parents and sisters, Dorothy Burrus and Bernice Peabody.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com