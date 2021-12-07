April 9, 1924 - Dec. 4, 2021

VALPARAISO IN - Ruth Wai Weyhe (nee Pelke), age 97, went to be with her heavenly Father on December 4, 2021. She leaves behind to celebrate her life, daughters: Dorothy (Lee) Wanak, Judi Weyhe, Karen (Darrell) Jones, and son Jon (the late MaryEllen) Weyhe. She had 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; preceded in death by her beloved husband LaVerne.

Ruth loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. When her nest emptied, she started a career with Minnesota/Hancock Fabrics. She retired after 26 years of service at age 84.

Ruth lived to serve her Lord and was an example of faithfulness.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman RD, Highland; on Thursday December 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service following immediately. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Road, Gary.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER by calling 219-838-0800 or visit www.hillsidefhcares.com.