 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth Wai Weyhe

Ruth Wai Weyhe

Ruth Wai Weyhe

April 9, 1924 - Dec. 4, 2021

VALPARAISO IN - Ruth Wai Weyhe (nee Pelke), age 97, went to be with her heavenly Father on December 4, 2021. She leaves behind to celebrate her life, daughters: Dorothy (Lee) Wanak, Judi Weyhe, Karen (Darrell) Jones, and son Jon (the late MaryEllen) Weyhe. She had 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; preceded in death by her beloved husband LaVerne.

Ruth loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. When her nest emptied, she started a career with Minnesota/Hancock Fabrics. She retired after 26 years of service at age 84.

Ruth lived to serve her Lord and was an example of faithfulness.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman RD, Highland; on Thursday December 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service following immediately. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Road, Gary.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER by calling 219-838-0800 or visit www.hillsidefhcares.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts