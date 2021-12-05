HAMMOND, IN - Ruth White age 86 of Hammond passed away on Monday November 29, 2021.

She is survived by her children; Donna (Darrell) Williams, Larry (Joyce) White, Gary White, Karen (Nick Perko) White; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Yvonne Herron.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Claudy and Ila Herron, husband Don White, and her four siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 7, 2021, beginning at 10:30 AM at Family Christian Center located at 340 45th St. Munster with Pastor Stephen K. Munsey officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday December 6, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith and then again on Tuesday December 7, 2021 from 9:30 AM till time of service at Family Christian Center in Munster.

Ruth was a lifelong member of Family Christian Center. She enjoyed spending time at Christie Lake. Ruth was a family-oriented woman, her family meant everything to her, and she would do anything for them.