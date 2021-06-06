 Skip to main content
July 13, 1944 - June 3, 2021

NORTH PORT, FL - Ruth Williams, 76, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 3, 2021 at home surrounded by family and her faithful dog, Indy. She was born July 13, 1944 to Thomas and India Likes.

She was married to Michael Rhyne with whom she had both of her children, Thomas Rhyne and Tammy (Rhyne) Dohring. She adored her two Grandsons Dalton and Peyton and her Great Granddaughter Scarlett as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was later married to Robert Williams and worked side by side with him at their Cemetery and Funeral Home, Ridge Lawn in Gary, IN. She was instrumental and a vital part of the building of the Funeral Home and was highly respected and loved by not only their business associates but by their clients as well. She was a natural in this business with her compassionate and loving nature.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, India Likes; Father, Thomas Likes; Sisters: Jemima (Davis) Owens, Josephine (Alex) Webb, Brothers: Carl (Virginia) Likes, James Likes, Kenneth (Bonnie) Likes and Grandson Dalton Michael Rhyne.

A service in her honor will take place at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, Thursday June10, 2021, with visitation from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with the Service beginning at 1:00 pm.

www.kishfuneralhome.net

