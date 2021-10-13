Ruthann Eicke

LANSING, IL - Ruthann Eicke, age 80 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband, Ronald Eicke. Also surviving are her four children: Cheryl (Jim) Malachowski, Janice Jones, Michelle (Greg) Deja, and Ronald (Karla) Eicke, Jr; nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Justin, Joseph, Kyle, Jamie, Ronald III, Joshua, Katelynn, and Elizabeth; and nine great-grandchildren: Tenley, Jackson, Tanner, Janie, Knox, Cruz, Gwen, Riley, and Julianna.

Funeral services for Ruthann will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL, with Pastor John Richy officiating. She will be laid to rest in Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Ruthann's family on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 3:00–8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Ruthann was an avid boater and had a cabin in the Manistee National Forest in Michigan. She was a frequent visitor to Disney World. Ruthann was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.