May 4, 1934 - March 6, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - RuthAnn (nee Moen) Strege, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023, due to cardiac complications. She was born on May 4, 1934, in Artichoke Township, Minnesota to Paul I. and Avis E. (Robertson) Moen, the fourth of eight children. On January 30, 1954, she married the love of her life, Vernon L. Strege at Artichoke Lake Baptist Church in Correll, Minnesota. They just celebrated their 69th anniversary with family and friends. Over the years she worked as a telephone operator, a retail clerk and her most favorite job – babysitting her grandkids. She was the best birthday and anniversary party planner and really enjoyed making it all come together, seasonally appropriate and color coordinated, of course - the last one being Vern's 92nd birthday in January of this year.

She is preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Deanna Lyn who passed away in 1965 at age 6, by her loving parents, Paul and Avis; brothers: Donald, Paul, Dennis and Daryl; sisters: Donna and Darlaine and their respective spouses, Faith, Shirley, Orlie and Leo. She is also predeceased by Robert and Ruth Lemster and Jack and Esther Clark, her brothers and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her loving husband, Vernon, and children: Debra (Steve) Zulich, Dennis Strege, Doug (Kathy) Strege; grandchildren: Rachel Zulich, Sarah (John) Scott, Emily Strege, Aaron (Megan) Strege, Amanda (Marcus) Myers, Alex Strege and Abby Strege. Her great-grandchildren: Lauren and Austin Wallace and Luke and Olivia Scott, were her great joy. She is also survived by her only remaining sibling, her loving sister Avis Moen, along with a host of nieces and nephews of whom she knew every one of their birthdays. Also surviving are Jim and Dee Strege, the best in-laws a person could have. She loved her family very much, and we loved her back. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m.

A homecoming service will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Mundwiler & Larson Funeral Home in Ortonville, MN, with burial to follow at Artichoke Lake Baptist Cemetery in Correll, MN. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Porter County.