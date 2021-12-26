Ryan Arthur Wise

He was born on October 30, 1983, to Jim and Gerry Ann Wise. He is survived by his life partner, Ariel and their 11 month old daughter, Scarlett; parents, Jim and Gerry Ann Wise; siblings: Jason, Rick (Marie), Mindy (Dan) Bocknick and Jimmy; aunts and uncles: Joey (Steve) Wilson, Allan (Cindy) Westerhoff, Bill (Julie) Westerhoff, Jim Westerhoff, Steve Westerhoff and Amy (Jim) Hart; niece, Zoe Wise; nephew, Beau Bocknick; mother in law, Nancy Fischer and Grandma Del; many cousins and countless friends.

Ryan was a graduate of Lake Central High School Class of 2002, and received his degree from Environmental Technical Institute. He traveled the world working with Disney on Ice and then went on to work as a Lineman at AT&T, recently celebrating his 10 years. Ryan enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle, examining every bit of nature, chilling with his friends, regularly hanging out with his parents and siblings, his many cats; the indoor and the many wild outdoor ones he adopted, and most of all spending time with Ariel and his daughter, Scarlett. He was a member of Faith Church in Cedar Lake/Dyer. Ryan was often teased by his siblings about being everyone's favorite, including each of theirs. He will unimaginably missed in this life.