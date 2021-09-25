July 19, 1975 - Sep. 22, 2021

DYER, IN - Ryan D. Ohm, age 46, of Dyer, IN, born July 19, 1975, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Beloved husband of his much loved wife Debbie Ohm, nee DeJong. Loving father of Austin (Maddie Haines), Kate, and Allison. Cherished son of Larry and Shari Ohm; son-in-law of Warren and Susan DeJong. Dear brother of Keith (Heather) Ohm and Trent (Elisabeth) Ohm. Brother-in-law of Terri (Fred) Schaaf, Darci (Richard) Van Kalker, Patti (Kevin) Swets, and Mark DeJong. Uncle of Alaina, Lily, Sadie, Emma, Matt, Kyle, Tim, Ming, Michelle, Valerie, Adam, and Amanda.

Ryan was passionate about his family. He loved to have fun and be with people, often entertaining family, friends, and his customers at Milwaukee Valve. Ryan was a great cook. He loved traveling for work and with his family. Ryan had a generous heart, often giving to others without recognition. He lived out his faith and was outspoken for his love for Jesus Christ. Ryan was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd. Lansing, IL (enter through the east or west doors). Funeral service Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Bethel Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Shaun Buikema officiating. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery – Crown Point, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to the gofundme page established for the benefit of Ryan's children https://gofund.me/e72cad64 For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com