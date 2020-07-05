Ryan Jacob Woods

Ryan Jacob Woods

Ryan Jacob Woods

Ryan Jacob Woods

8/21/1979 - 7/7/2019

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. God took him Home, it was His will. But in our hearts, we love him still. His memory is as dear today as in the hour he passed away. We often sit and think of him when we are all alone. For memory is the only friend that grief can call its own. Loving and missing you always, Dad, Mom, Kiara, Trisha, Mason, Ethan and Family

