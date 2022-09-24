Celebrating the Life of Ryan James Marsh On His 25th Anniversary In Heaven 7/20/1984-9/24/1997 "He may not have had as many abilities as some, but he had a heart bigger than most". Ryan was truly like a hug and a kiss from God. Bring some sunshine and rainbows into someone's life today, just as Ryan did each day of his life. In memory of Ryan, pass on a loving smile, some mischievous laughter and a heartwarming hug to someone you love today! "God gave us memories, so that we might have roses in December".