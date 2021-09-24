Celebrating the Life of Ryan James Marsh On His 24th Anniversary In Heaven 7/20/1984 — 9/24/1997. "He may not have had as many abilities as some, but he had a heart bigger than most." Ryan was truly like a hug and a kiss from God. Bring some sunshine and rainbows into someone's life today, just as Ryan did each day of his life. In memory of Ryan, pass on a loving smile, some mischievous laughter and a heartwarming hug to someone you love today! "God gave us memories, so that we might have roses in December." Missing Our Little Buddy, Mom, Dad, Chris, Aunt Ressie, Patrick, Serena and all of Ryan's Gang.