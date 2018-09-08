Subscribe for 33¢ / day

VALPARAISO, IN - Ryan Keith Redelman, 40 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly Thursday, September 6, 2018. He was born August 9, 1978 in Valparaiso to Keith and Kimberly (Krueger) Redelman. Ryan was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for 7 years. He enjoyed camping, hiking, and fishing. Ryan was known for being a jokester, you never knew what was coming next. He was a loving son, father, and brother who will be greatly missed.

Ryan is survived by his parents Keith and Kimberly; children, Teresa and Nathan Redelman; sister, Nicole (Jeff) Grieger; nephews and niece, Jason, Logan, and Ashley; and grandfather, Joe Krueger. He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew and grandparents, R. Catherine Krueger and Ferd and Margaret Redelman.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 9th from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Disabled American Veterans.