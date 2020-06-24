× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Ryan Kirk Askew, age 59, of Crown Point passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Fonetta; one daughter, Da'Ja'Nay Askew; one brother, Marcus Keith (Loretta) Askew of Indianapolis; special friends, Donald Griffin of Merrillville, Perry Gordon, Willie Stewart, Aaron Stuckey, Armon Stuckey and Ernest Goodwin all of Gary, Daniel Holland of Louisville, KY and Darryl Goodwin of Michigan City and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and

other relatives, friends and the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Community Hospital families.

Preceded in death by parents, Marshall and Willie Frances Askew and brother, Rodney Askew.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 11:00a.m. at Family Christian Center 340 W. 45th Avenue Munster followed by private cremation at the family's convenience, Pastor Steve Munsey, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 Family Christian Center from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.